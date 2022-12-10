Life
24 Cheat Gifts To Buy The Friend Who Has Everything That Will Still Show You Care

Stuck with what to get your mate who wants for nothing this Christmas? We're here to help.

Shopping Writer

There are some people that are – thankfully – seriously easy to buy for. But, what about the notoriously difficult-to-buy-for giftee on your list? We’ve all got one and, dads and brothers aside, it’s usually the friend that treats herself to whatever she wants, when she wants it, and really does have pretty much everything.

So how on earth are you meant to find a gift sure to cherish when there isn’t anything that she truly needs?

Luckily, I know one of these ‘I have everything I need gals’ and I’ve managed to to round up some of the things that she (and every other friend who has it all) will still appreciate...

1
Amazon
This two-piece set of these super on-trend female body candles
You've probably seen these soy wax candles splashed across your fave home accounts on Insta and TikTok, so why not treat a friend to one?
£13.59 at Amazon
2
Amazon
This sell-out perfume by Sarah Jessica Parker
Admittedly, choosing perfume for someone else can be tricky. But, when a perfume sells out as quickly – as this scent has previously – it's a sign that it's a super versatile scent that almost anyone will love.
£14.99 (was £40) at Amazon
3
Amazon
This skin brightening set
Skincare buffs have raved about this range, and it's easy to see why. This brightening set features the best-selling Squalane Cleanser and three other skincare saviours that'll instantly brighten and invigorate skin.
£33 at Look Fantastic
4
Amazon
This hyaluronic acid serum that'll leave her skin soft, smooth and wonderfully plump
Whether she's into skincare or not, a bottle of this skin saving hyaluronic acid from Q+A is sure to go down a treat. It's suitable for all skin types, and honestly, after using it once or twice, she'll most likely be as obsessed as I am.
£4.50 (was £6.50) at Amazon
5
Amazon
This best-selling sunrise alarm clock
Everyone loves these sunrise alarm clocks, and your friend who really isn't a morning person might do too. Until I got one for myself I really didn't know what all the fuss was about. Confession time: now, I'm totally obsessed and always wake up feeling a lot more refreshed than when my phone alarm goes off.
£71.71 at Amazon
6
Prezzybox
This blissful spa day for two is a perfect treat for a stressed out pal
This spa day package includes two 25-minute treatments (one for you and one for your friend) and comes with a full day’s access to the on-site spa facilities. For a friend who’s been feeling the strain recently, this would make a really nice break.
7
Amazon
This pretty palette is the perfect gift for a makeup-obsessed mate
If you’re going to buy a palette, it has to be this honey-toned offering from Urban Decay. This 12-shade collection features an array of golden neutrals in mattes, metallics, and shimmers, along with a high colour pay off and rich pigmentation, the shadows are both buildable and blendable.
£32.30 (was £46) at Look Fantastic
8
Our Place
This pretty pink multi-purpose pan that's an Insta favourite
Okay, so getting a pan as a gift might not seem like the dream scenario, but this sell-out pan is a little different. It replaces eight traditional pans and is compatible with all cooker tops, so regardless of the hob your girl has, she's covered.
£90 (was £125) at Our Place
9
Amazon
This easy-to-use gin infusion kit
I like to think of myself as quite the gin connoisseur, so I know that this infusion and garnish kit – which comes with four different flavour notes and includes a raved about pink gin infusion – would make a spectacular gift for the gin lover in your life.
£12.88 at Amazon
10
John Lewis
This festive scented candle from NEOM smells so wonderfully festive
Made with a blend of 13 essential oils (including a healthy helping of mandarin and cinnamon), this candle is like Christmas in a jar. I have this exact one myself and I just love how one sniff instantly brings all my most treasured festive memories to mind.
£18 at John Lewis
11
La Redoute
This cosy bath robe that's perfect for snuggling up in
I'd be absolutely delighted with this padded mini design.
£44 at La Redoute
12
La Redoute
This pretty zip up design that doubles as a makeup, wash and clutch bag
Granted, a wash bag might be a rather cliche gift, but when it looks this luxe, who the hell cares? Featuring diagonal stitched stripes, the padded design has a rather unique look to it. It comes in a range of colours, but I personally love the dusty pink design.
£8 at La Redoute
13
Amazon
This alcohol-free spirit that tastes just as good as the real stuff
For a friend who doesn't drink (or has started to get the dreaded two-day hangovers – hello, 30s!) but still likes to feel like they're having a tipple, this alcohol-free spirit tastes just as good as any gin I've tried.
14
Prezzybox
This luxe marshmallow toasting set
Forget a tea light and a packet of Haribo Chamallows, if your giftee loves a sweet treat then this marshmallow toasting kit, that features two flavours of gourmet marshmallows and a non-toxic, smokeless and odourless burner, is the answer.
£22 at Prezzybox
15
Prezzybox
This grow your own Bonsai tree kit that's super easy to do
Reviewers are absolutely loving this Bonsai growing kit, and I mean, it’s easy to see why. This handy kit provides you with everything you need to grow a selection of Bonsai trees as home with absolutely everything needed.
£13 at Amazon
16
Oodie
This super soft, ultra plush avocado Oodie
If your friend lacks an Oodie, then this is one gift that they’re sure to cherish. It’s available in a seriously wide range of colours and designs (including lots of pop culture options and quirky emojis), but I personally love how cute this avocado design is.
£59 (was £89) at Oodie
17
Amazon
This sugar kelp and seaweed infused gin that comes in a gorgeous bottle
This premium hand-crafted Scottish gin is infused with sugar kelp (which makes it wonderfully sweet) and seaweed. A good friend of mine treated me to this, and honestly, it's one of the best drinking gifts I've ever recieved.
£45 at Amazon
18
Amazon
This loose leaf tea blend smells just like Christmas
This aromatic blend of vanilla, cloves and citrus loose leaf tea from Whittard, which comes in the most gorgeous little tin, is the perfect festive pick-me-up.
£12 at John Lewis
19
John Lewis
These delicious salted caramel chocolate puddles
If your giftee has a sweet tooth and is a fan of Cadbury Caramel Nibbles, this slightly more luxe offering could make the perfect treat. I know I'd relish this kinda gift.
£6.50 at John Lewis
20
Amazon
This absolutely divine martini set
Copper vodka, who knew that was a thing?! Well, it is and FYI, it tastes glorious and makes a seriously good martini. I absolutely adore this mini martini set; the vodka tastes silky smooth and the copper glasses - or should I say goblets - make a really nice touch.
£34.40 (was £43) at Amazon
21
Not On The High Street
This natural soy wax bae candle that smells glorious
A candle is a great gift for anyone who’s looking for a simple way to unwind. There are various colours, phrases and scents to choose from, but I love that the bold red font really stands out against the pink jar.
£12.49 at Not On The High Street
22
Not On The High Street
These sterling silver earrings that look hella expensive
Made from durable sterling silver, these 'friendship knot' studs come with a sweet card that says it all about friendship. If my friend treated me to these, I'd probably weep.
£16 at Not On The High Street
23
Not On The High Street
This 'You're The Sister I Got To Choose' friendship mug
This simplistic but seriously sweet friendship mug is an inexpensive way of showing your ride or die how much she means.
£18 at Not On The High Street
24
Amazon
This therapeutic paint by numbers kit
Who says paint by numbers is just for kids? As someone who loves nothing more than spending an evening at home getting creative, this is definitely a gift I'd be delighted to get.
£15.99 at Amazon
