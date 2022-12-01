Sleigh Christmas Jumper Day With This Selection Of Suitably Festive Options

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
I don’t know about you, but for the whole month of December my usual style goes completely out of the window. Essentially, you’ll be able to find me in one of three outfits: some kind of glittery or sequin-covered dress, a pair of cosy tartan pyjamas and fluffy socks, or — my favourite option of all — standard jeans paired with an aggressively festive Christmas jumper.
When it comes to Christmas jumpers, I’m a firm believer that you can rock them for any and every occasion. But if you need a more iron-clad excuse, then Save The Children’s 12th annual Christmas Jumper Day is the perfect reason for ditching your usual chic work ’fits and donning a seasonal sweater instead.
So, whether you’re after a traditional fair isle print, something garish and glittery, or a funny take on a festive jumper, here are my top picks for both men and women.