We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
If you’re already short on space, then committing a whole precious corner of your living room to the Christmas tree most likely isn’t doable without having to rejig a whole lot of furniture.
And while seven-foot trees are undeniably lovely, it’s still totally possible to still bring the festive spirit to your abode with a smaller — yet no less significant — Christmas tree.
These options are all three foot or smaller, and range from mini versions for decorating your desk or windowsill, to full-bodied beauties that are still large enough to decorate — but would fit nicely on a side table, or in a tight corner.