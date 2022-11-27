Life
16 Tabletop Christmas Trees If Your Space Is As Tiny As Your Budget

These festive bits of foliage are guaranteed to bring some winter warmth to any windowsill or coffee table.

All 3ft or shorter, these Christmas trees work wonderfully in smaller spaces
If you’re already short on space, then committing a whole precious corner of your living room to the Christmas tree most likely isn’t doable without having to rejig a whole lot of furniture.

And while seven-foot trees are undeniably lovely, it’s still totally possible to still bring the festive spirit to your abode with a smaller — yet no less significant — Christmas tree.

These options are all three foot or smaller, and range from mini versions for decorating your desk or windowsill, to full-bodied beauties that are still large enough to decorate — but would fit nicely on a side table, or in a tight corner.

1
Dunelm
Get festive in a smaller space with this little yet lifelike tree
A new addition to Dunelm's famous Christmas offering, reviewers are already raving about how the thick and easily adjustable branches of this tree could easily fool you into thinking it's real. Standing at 3ft tall, it's perfect for those after the full tree decorating experience — but just on a smaller scale.
£40 from Dunelm
2
Amazon
But if you’re not after something traditional, try out this tiny and shiny white one
For a more holographic vibe, you can't go wrong with this fluorescent white tree. It's a tiny 2ft tall, is easy to assemble, and its malleable branches can be easily rearranged and adjusted.
£8.99 from Amazon
3
Argos
This pre-lit and snow-dusted one would look great on a coffee table
Complete with a delicate dusting of faux snow, a string of thirty beautifully arranged battery-operated warm white LED lights, and an attractive rattan basket, this tree arrives pretty much complete. It's 2.5ft tall, so definitely still tall enough to place a few presents around.
£22.50 (was £30) from Argos
4
Amazon
Wow your workplace with this tiny pink tree that comes with fake presents
If you're a big fan of all things gaudy, then look no further than this gloriously gauche mini pink tree. Perfect for accessorising your work desk, it's a mini 2ft tall, and comes with LED string lights, colourful baubles, a star topper, and some present props to place around it.
£24.99 from Amazon
5
Amazon
Or go for a more simplistic desktop display with this more traditional style
With its slightly more spindly frame, this tiny tree has properties far closer to that of a traditional pine tree, and will definitely be adored by anyone who loves a more old-fashioned or rustic style. It's 2ft tall, comes pre-lit, and has been adorned with some pretty pine cones.
£21.99 from Amazon
6
The Range
This simple tree comes in a brown jute bag and boasts full-bodied branches
Simple yet effective, this sweet tree is 3ft tall, boasts gorgeous bushy branches, and arrives in a rustic jute bag. It comes fully assembled, but just as it is — so be sure to pick up lights and ornaments if you're planning to decorate it.
£19.25 from The Range
7
Amazon
Swap gaudy decorations for a more gothic vibe with this mini black tree
Far from gloomy, black Christmas trees can actually look super glamorous. This mini one would look fabulous on a shelf, and also comes in white, blue, red, and pink.
£20.99 from Amazon
8
Dunelm
Dress up your shelf for the festivities with this dainty twig tree
Another new addition to Dunelm this year, this 2ft twig tree looks super chic and minimalistic as it is, but can also be dressed up with small baubles. Best of all, the 51 warm white LEDs give off a gorgeous festive glow.
£12 from Dunelm
9
Amazon
Or even create a small dining table display with these four mini trees
If you're going for tiny trees, then why not have more than one? This set of four mini trees all vary in height, and feel absolutely made for a mantlepiece or dining table display.
£12.95 from Amazon
10
Argos
Forget about pulling out furniture with this space-saving half tree
Whether you really need your tree to sit snug against a wall, or just can never be bothered to decorate the back, this 3ft half-tree is definitely one to consider. It's easy to fix to a wall, and comes pre-strung with 20 warm white LED lights.
£41.25 (was £55) from Argos
11
Amazon
This mini one has an abundance of branches that are easy to adjust and arrange
The voluminous branches on this 2ft tree have been carefully designed to look and feel as realistic as possible. And for added rustic vibes, the tree comes in a pretty burlap sack stand.
£29 from Amazon
12
Oliver Bonas
Embrace the season in a modern and monochrome home with this twinkling tree light
If the aesthetic of your home doesn't quite fit with a big and bushy green tree, then this contemporary yet cute table light might be more up your street. At just over 1ft tall, it's pretty small, so would look lovely lighting up a shelf or console table.
£22.50 from Oliver Bonas
13
Wilko
Save your money for buying presents with this super affordable one
Basic but by no means boring, this 3ft tree has leaves made from sparkling green tinsel – so although it doesn't look massively realistic, it's obviously intentional. Best of all, it's really affordable, easy to put up, and will serve you year after year.
£7 from Wilko
14
Amazon
If you’re severely lacking floorspace, this wall-mounted one is the way to go
Another genius solution for those of us who've sacrificed floorspace in favour of fitting in all our furniture, this wall-mounted 3ft tree comes pre-lit with 50 warm white LEDs that can be programmed to flash, twinkle, and fade. Reviewers say it's great, and I'm genuinely obsessed with it!
£42.90 from Amazon
15
Dunelm
This boho beauty comes with pre-attached faux berries and pinecones
The perfect combo of rustic and luxe, this 3ft tree has been fitted with a festive burlap base, and adorned with pinecones, berries, and eucalyptus leaves that really help add to its handmade feel.
£35 from Dunelm
16
Amazon
Use this sturdy and snow-topped tree to dress up a small side table
With its thick branches, snow-topped detailing, and affordable price, I'm really impressed with this 3ft tree. Plus, it comes in a pretty pot that reviewers say also helps it stay grounded — which is essential if you've got kids or four-legged friends around, who are likely to knock a flimsy tree over.
£29.90 from Amazon
