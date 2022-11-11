Joe PeplerJoe Pepler/PinPep

Christmas trees are great and all, but let’s be real here: most of us do not have space to erect a ruddy great six-footer in our home.

If you are blessed with a living room to rival Santa’s grotto, we’d hazard a guess that your festive fir is still getting in the way of your TV a tad, inhibiting enjoyment of all that fabulous, festive telly.

But sigh not, ye of little space, because you can now buy a half Christmas tree that fits flush against the wall.

Argos has announced the launch of its first half-width, 6-foot tall Christmas tree, building on a trend that’s already seen the likes of Very and Wilko stock these creative solutions.

It’s good news for those of us short on space – or short on baubles to decorate the back of a tree that’ll barely been seen.

In fact, research from Argos found 77% of households can’t find space for a Christmas tree while 76% will sacrifice furniture to fit one in their home.

A fifth of households (18%) have already given up decorating the back of a traditional Christmas tree because they don’t see the point and 22% say they don’t enjoy decorating it tress at all.

If you fancy nabbing this space-saving, time-cutting creation, the Habitat 6ft Pre-Lit Half Christmas Tree is available at argos.co.uk priced at £55.

