Reviewers Say These 15 Affordable Fake Christmas Trees Are Genuinely As Good As The Real Thing

Plus, they all cost less than £100!

You can guarantee that these top-rated Christmas Trees will turn heads!
We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors.

As much as I love having a real Christmas tree, I’m not so much a fan of how much they cost, or having to constantly vacuum up the endless amount of dropped pine needles. But there’s just no way I’m going for an artificial alternative if it doesn’t look just as authentic and impressive as the real thing!

So, I’ve trawled through the reviews of hundreds of fake Christmas trees, and selected fifteen that seem to be truly impressing their owners — while also costing no more than £100.

Whether you’re after a faux fir so realistic you’d think it had been freshly cut down, or a bushy beauty that fits in with the aesthetic of your abode, you can be sure that every Christmas tree in this list is being raved about by its reviewers.

1
Amazon
Get the traditional Lapland look with this snow-flocked fir
With its full-bodied fir shape, and dark green branches laden with faux snow, reviewers agree that there’s something almost magical about this gorgeous 4ft tree. It comes in six different heights, so there’s bound to be one that perfectly suits your space.

Rating: 4.5* average rating, from 187 reviews
£46.99 from Amazon
2
Amazon
Definitely pick a pre-lit tree if you hate having to hang fairy lights
Complete with 300 evenly spaced warm-white LEDs, this 5ft tree is ideal if (like me) you find wrapping lights a really tedious task. It stands proudly at 5ft tall, and is the perfect in-between option if you don’t want anything too bushy — but equally can’t stand a sparse tree.

Rating: 4.4* average rating, from 255 reviews
£95.99 from Amazon
3
Amazon
Reviewers love how fluffable the branches are on this faux tree
People seem to love that depending on how long you spend fluffing out the branches, you can completely customise the shape and density of this simple yet full-bodied 6ft tree. Plus, the snow-tipped branches make a nice finishing touch.

Rating: 4.4* average rating, from 610 reviews
£56.94 from Amazon
4
The Range
Short on space? Go with this slim one that’s decorated with berries and pine cones
If your Christmas aesthetic is more warm and traditional than glittery and glamorous, then you’ll love this rustic 5ft tree. Covered in flecks of fake snow, and adorned with faux berries and pinecones, it’ll help you create the ultimate wintery woodland vibe.

Rating: 5* average rating, from 2 reviews
£70.99 from The Range
5
Amazon
Or there's a slimline pencil tree is the perfect solution
It seems that many shoppers after a slim, space-saving 6ft tree are in agreement that this one is well and truly up to the task. Tall and slender, it boasts dense branches with realistic dual-tone needles, and comes in three different heights.

Rating: 4.6* average rating, from 210 reviews
£39.99 from Amazon
6
John Lewis & Partners
This simple one boasts a traditional and perfectly triangular silhouette
Slim in shape, and super easy to put together, reviewers reckon this simple yet realistic 6ft artificial tree is great value for money. Plus, it’s lightweight and easy to move around.

Rating: 4.3* average rating, from 8 reviews
£49 from John Lewis & Partners
7
Amazon
According to the reviews, this white one has brilliantly bushy branches
If you’re after a more contemporary kind of Christmas tree, then look no further than this tall 6ft white one, that perfectly mimics a Canadian Fir with its bushy and full-bodied shape. It’s super sturdy, easy to assemble, and also comes in both black and pink.

Rating: 4.4* average rating, from 2,465 reviews
£55.24 from Amazon
8
The Range
Make a £30 saving on this gorgeous snow-topped tree
Like something straight out of a Christmas card, this snow-flocked tree will definitely bring the festive vibes to your home. It’s 7ft tall, so will make a grand statement in any spacious living room. And reviewers say it looks really lush and expensive!

Rating: 5* average rating, from 3 reviews
£89.99 (was £119.99) from The Range
9
Amazon
If you’re in need of a tabletop tree, then look no further than this two-footer
Standing at just 2ft tall, this little tree is perfect if your pad is on the smaller side — but you still want to get into the festive spirit. It comes in a rustic burlap sack, and reviewers say it looks really realistic.

Rating: 4.6* average rating, from 359 reviews
£34.90 from Amazon
10
Amazon
This bushy beauty has been finished off with snow frosting and real pinecones
Boasting subtle snow-tipped branches, and a spattering of real pinecones, this perfectly plump tree stands at 5ft tall, and has gone down a treat for both how realistic and rustic it looks.

Rating: 4.7* average rating, from 53 reviews
£79.99 from Amazon
11
Dunelm
This simple six-foot pine will work with any style of decorations
A new addition this year, this faux Western Pine is already impressing reviewers with how realistic it looks. Plus, with its simple shape, and lack of any extra detailing like snow flocking, you’ve got total creative freedom when it comes to decorating.

Rating: 5* average rating, from 2 reviews
£59 from Dunelm
12
Amazon
If bushy trees aren’t your bag, then you’ll love the silhouette of this wispy fir
Personally, I’m not a fan of a tree that looks too boxy or bushy — so this slightly more sparse 6ft option definitely tops my list. With its brown branches, subtly tapered tips, and snow-topped needles, reviewers can’t get over how well it mimics a real Alpine Fir.

Rating: 4.6* average rating, from 23 reviews
£59.99 from Amazon
13
John Lewis & Partners
For a frosted finish, go for this super realistic one
If you’re looking to create quite the ‘snowy’ look, then this 6ft tree will help you get well on your way. Heavily flocked in faux snow, it’s almost closer to grey than green, and looks even more sparkly when paired with silver baubles and decorations.

Rating: 4.3* average rating, from 6 reviews
£59.25 from John Lewis & Partners
14
Dunelm
Reviewers are raving about this full-bodied blue snowy spruce
Another new addition to Dunelm’s festive offering, this 6ft Blue Spruce is already raking in the positive reviews from those who’ve bought it in the last couple of months. They all can’t get over how classy it looks.

Rating: 5* average rating, from 8 reviews
£99 from Dunelm
15
The Range
Nab a 41% discount on this stand-out ombre option
With its gorgeous subtle gradient from rose pink into white, this statement 5ft tree is sure to impress anyone who walks through the door. Plus, one reviewer in particular pointed out that it’s the perfect tree if you’re going for more of a sugar plum fairy or candyland theme.

Rating: 5* average rating, from 2 reviews
£25.99 (was £43.99) from The Range
