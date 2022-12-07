Reviewers Say These 15 Affordable Fake Christmas Trees Are Genuinely As Good As The Real Thing

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
As much as I love having a real Christmas tree, I’m not so much a fan of how much they cost, or having to constantly vacuum up the endless amount of dropped pine needles. But there’s just no way I’m going for an artificial alternative if it doesn’t look just as authentic and impressive as the real thing!
So, I’ve trawled through the reviews of hundreds of fake Christmas trees, and selected fifteen that seem to be truly impressing their owners — while also costing no more than £100.
Whether you’re after a faux fir so realistic you’d think it had been freshly cut down, or a bushy beauty that fits in with the aesthetic of your abode, you can be sure that every Christmas tree in this list is being raved about by its reviewers.