LadBaby have made history as the first musical act to ever have four consecutive songs top the official Christmas charts.

On Friday evening, it was revealed that LadBaby’s collaboration with Ed Sheeran and Elton John, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, had reached the festive number one spot, becoming the novelty singers’ fourth track to do so.

This means they’ve surpassed a record previously held by The Beatles and Spice Girls, both of whom previously had three Christmas number ones in a row.

Sausage Rolls For Everyone is a rewritten version of Ed and Elton’s chart-topping hit Merry Christmas, which reached number one earlier this month.

As with LadBaby’s previous three sausage roll-themed hits, proceeds from Sausage Rolls For Everyone will go towards the food bank charity The Trussell Trust.

LadBaby celebrating their fourth Christmas number one in a row LadBaby

Celebrating the accolade, LadBaby told the Official Charts Company: “Thank you, thank you, thank you to the great British public, for every single person in this country that has downloaded and streamed this song over the last week. You’re all absolute legends.

“Thank you for helping us raise the profile, raise money and awareness for the Trussell Trust, the food banks in the UK and helping support the 14 million people in this country that are living below the positivity line. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“It means so much to us, and thank you so much for all the support, positivity and love that has been given to us over the last few weeks… Over the last four years!”

As well as being LadBaby’s fourth Christmas number one, the track is Ed Sheeran’s second, having previously topped the festive charts with Perfect in 2017.

Sausage Rolls For Everyone is also Elton John’s third number one hit of the last 12 months, after the success of the Dua Lipa collaboration Cold Heart and the aforementioned festive tune Merry Christmas.

Ed can do one better, though, with four number one singles to his name in 2021.

Elton John has had an incredible 2021, with three number one singles in the past 12 months Rocket Entertainment

Previous number one Merry Christmas has fallen one place in the Christmas charts, with Wham! and Mariah Carey’s festive staples behind at three and four.

Punk group The K***s reached number five with their effort Boris Johnson Is Still A F***ing C***.

The pair found themselves in an unlikely swapping of jibes earlier this week, after LadBaby said of Boris Johnson Is Still A F***ing C***: “It takes a certain sort of person to download a song with that in the title, but you never know.

“There’s definitely an element that people aren’t happy with this government, but our song is for charity – I don’t believe theirs is – and ours is trying to raise more money than ever for food banks. It’s something that is even more important given everything that is going on.”