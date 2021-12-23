You're All Watching Christmas Porn And These Are The Most Searched Terms

nikkimeel via Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who said PornHub can’t be festive? Remember when the company put out this seemingly wholesome Christmas ad?

Many of us would prefer gouging our eyes out instead of gifting our dad a porn subscription, but the sex streaming giant did try to convince us to give ‘the most touching gift of all’ to our loved ones a few years ago.

And its popularity has never waned. Now, given the festivities, PornHub is seeing some pretty high searches for holiday-themed porn.

If you’re wondering what that might look like (you innocent thing, you), then think of all the regular frolicking, but now with red hats, sexy Santa outfits, Christmas canes and unwrapping a different kind of gift.

In case you’re curious, the site has also revealed their most popular search items over the holidays.

At the top of the naughty list? Mrs Claus. The legendary wife of Santa Claus has had a busy time, appearing in many, many different searches this month.

PornHub’s Christmas insights show: Mrs Claus is most searched for naughty Christmas character followed by Santa, Elf, xxxmas, Christmas orgy, and elf hentai.

On Christmas day, Mrs Claus searches were up 401% in 2018.

Mrs Claus searches hit a record high for the month of December in 2018, since then searches for Mrs Claus have fallen.

While Mrs Claus takes the cake for the top-searched Christmas character, a few others follow. ‘Santa’ comes second, with elf, XXXmas, Christmas orgy, and elf hentai also making appearances.

And apparently no one is hornier than on Christmas day (is that what you’re doing when you’re meant to be helping out in the kitchen?) as searches for Mrs Claus skyrocket on the day itself.

While 2021 still has a few days to prove itself, records show that 2018 was in fact the most Christmassy year for Mrs Claus on PornHub, as the term hit a record high during the year. Since then, Mrs Claus' popularity has fallen.