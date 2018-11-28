There’s nothing cuter than a baby in a costume – even better when said outfit is Christmas themed.
From Santa’s little helper to a tiny reindeer, here are the best costume to get your baby (or your friend’s) ready for their first ever Christmas.
Baby Reindeer
Amazon, £8.99, 0-2 years old
Is it ridiculous to put your child in a furry red cape with a reindeer face on the hood? Quite, but still so cute.
Cutest Christmas Pud
Primark, available in stores, £10, 0-3 months
The hat, the smile, the little legs poking out the bottom. We’re not crying, you are.
Red Nosed
Jojo Maman Bebe, £26, 0-6 years
As if you didn’t want to cuddle them already, this onesie will make your baby ultra snuggly.
Etsy, £15, 0-18 months
Cute! But here’s hoping they don’t stay on the naughty list for much later.
Elf On The Shelf
Tu by Sainsbury’s, £8, 0-18 months
Imagine your little one’s mischievous little face peeking out of this outfit.
...With Matching Shoes
Tu by Sainsbury’s, £5, 0-18 months
But wait – there’s more. No elf outfit is complete without the perfect (elfin) shoe.
Santa Baby
Mini club, Boots, £16, 0-24 months
Santa’s tiny little helper is complete with a miniature hat. Perfection.
Going Back For Seconds
John Lewis, £18, 0-3 months
You can never have enough Christmas pudding baby costumes in our opinion. We particularly love the striped green and white arms on this one.