Christmas Pudding Baby Costume – And 7 Other Festive Outfits

Is there anything cuter than a baby Christmas pudding?

There’s nothing cuter than a baby in a costume – even better when said outfit is Christmas themed.

From Santa’s little helper to a tiny reindeer, here are the best costume to get your baby (or your friend’s) ready for their first ever Christmas. 

Baby Reindeer

Amazon

Amazon, £8.99, 0-2 years old

Is it ridiculous to put your child in a furry red cape with a reindeer face on the hood? Quite, but still so cute.

Cutest Christmas Pud

Primark

Primark, available in stores, £10, 0-3 months

The hat, the smile, the little legs poking out the bottom. We’re not crying, you are.

Red Nosed 

Jojo Maman Bebe

Jojo Maman Bebe, £26, 0-6 years

As if you didn’t want to cuddle them already, this onesie will make your baby ultra snuggly.

Etsy

Etsy, £15, 0-18 months

Cute! But here’s hoping they don’t stay on the naughty list for much later.

Elf On The Shelf

Tu by Sainsbury's

Tu by Sainsbury’s, £8, 0-18 months

Imagine your little one’s mischievous little face peeking out of this outfit. 

...With Matching Shoes

Tu by Sainsbury's

Tu by Sainsbury’s, £5, 0-18 months

But wait – there’s more. No elf outfit is complete without the perfect (elfin) shoe.

Santa Baby

Mini Club, Boots

Mini club, Boots, £16, 0-24 months

Santa’s tiny little helper is complete with a miniature hat. Perfection. 

Going Back For Seconds

John Lewis

John Lewis, £18, 0-3 months

You can never have enough Christmas pudding baby costumes in our opinion. We particularly love the striped green and white arms on this one.  

