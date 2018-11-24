Christopher Chope has drawn criticism for blocking a bill that would have aided the prevention of female genital mutilation (FGM) of children.

On Friday, the 71-year-old MP shouted “object!” to the bill getting a second reading in the House of Commons.

In Parliament the rules mean it only requires one MP to do this to block a bill’s progress once time for debate has concluded at 2.30pm on a Friday.

Labour MP Luke Pollard tweeted what had happened, writing: “In a shock to no one Christopher Chope MP has just shouted object to the female genital mutilation Bill getting a second reading.”