Church Warden And Magician Charged Over Murders Of Teacher And Elderly Neighbour

Two men have been charged in connection with the murders of a teacher and his elderly neighbour.
Thames Valley Police launched a double murder inquiry in January into the deaths of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar, who worked as a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, and 83-year-old Ann Moore-Martin.
The two pensioners lived three houses apart in Manor Park in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and died within a year-and-a-half of each other.
Farquhar died on October 26, 2015 and Moore-Martin died on May 12, 2017.
Ben Field, 28, a church warden, and 32-year-old Martyn Smith, a magician, have been charged in connection with the two deaths and are due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
They were originally arrested in connection with the investigation on January 16 this year.
Field, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Moore-Martin and Farquhar, one count of murder of Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Moore-Martin, two counts of fraud and three counts of burglary.
Smith, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to murder Moore-Martin and Farquhar, one count of murder of Farquhar, one count of attempted murder of Moore-Martin, one count of fraud, and two counts of burglary.
A 22-year-old man, from Olney, was also arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation.
He has been released under investigation.
An obituary by his former pupil Channel 4 political correspondent Michael Crick described Farquhar as an evangelical Christian, “bird-like in appearance and slight in stature” but equipped with a withering wit.
“Peter’s size was more than compensated for by his intelligence and tenacity. He once punched a man at a bus-stop, it is said, for being rude to an old lady,” it added.
An initial inquest found he had died of “acute alcohol intoxication” and that his death was a “result of an accident.”