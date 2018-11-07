Church Warden And Magician Charged Over Murders Of Teacher And Elderly Neighbour

PA The two victims lived in Manor Park in the village of Maids Moreton

Two men have been charged in connection with the murders of a teacher and his elderly neighbour.

Thames Valley Police launched a double murder inquiry in January into the deaths of 69-year-old Peter Farquhar, who worked as a guest lecturer at the University of Buckingham, and 83-year-old Ann Moore-Martin.

The two pensioners lived three houses apart in Manor Park in the village of Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire, and died within a year-and-a-half of each other.

Farquhar died on October 26, 2015 and Moore-Martin died on May 12, 2017.