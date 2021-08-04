OK, we need to talk about the new Cinderella trailer – more specifically, Billy Porter’s fabulous Godmother.
The first promo for Amazon Prime Video’s version of the classic fairytale debuted on Tuesday evening, and gave us a look at the Pose actor’s already iconic take on Cinderella’s wish granter.
Dressed in an exquisite outfit (we’d expect nothing less), Billy appears before Camila Cabello’s Cinders and introduces himself as her “fabulous Godmother”.
“Do you want to go to that ball and meet a bunch of rich people who will change your life?” he asks.
After Cinderella asks for a more comfortable glass slipper, he then says: “No, even magic has its limits.”
We’re already obsessed.
Amazon describes its version of Cinderella as “a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with”.
The film came from an idea James Corden had, who also appears in the film as a footman/mouse along with fellow comedians James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan.
The film also stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Charming and Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother.
Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan plays King Rowan, Missy Elliott appears as a town crier, Minnie Driver portrays Queen Beatrice and UK singer Beverley Knight also stars.
Cinderella debuts exclusively on Prime Video on 3 September 2021.