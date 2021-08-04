OK, we need to talk about the new Cinderella trailer – more specifically, Billy Porter’s fabulous Godmother.

The first promo for Amazon Prime Video’s version of the classic fairytale debuted on Tuesday evening, and gave us a look at the Pose actor’s already iconic take on Cinderella’s wish granter.

Dressed in an exquisite outfit (we’d expect nothing less), Billy appears before Camila Cabello’s Cinders and introduces himself as her “fabulous Godmother”.