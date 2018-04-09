Mums and dads are being put to the test to see if they can answer the Year 6 SATs questions their kids get tasked with at school.

As part of the four-part Channel 4 series ‘Class of Mum and Dad’, a group of parents went back to primary school to experience life as a Year 6 pupil first-hand. This group of 17 adults committed to complete half a term at Blackrod Primary School in Bolton. They agreed to follow all school rules, including wearing school uniform, eating school dinners, doing homework, participating in sports day and building up to the SATs exams.

In the first episode, airing on Tuesday 10 April, the class teacher gives them a maths test. Whilst some excel, others struggle, and for 47-year-old Julia, who has not done a maths test in over 30 years, it was all a bit much. But another parent 52-year-old engineer Mark, found the long division and algebra a doddle.

Below are 10 questions from maths and English exams the parents had to complete in the show. Can you tackle them?