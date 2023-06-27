The One Thing You Should Clean (But Probably Forget To) After A Festival

Shirlaine Forrest via Getty Images Festival goers enjoy Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023.

After spending days listening to your favourite artists in the sun, it’s finally time to come back home and indulge in that post-festival scrub.

Let’s be honest, no one is really prioritising hygiene when they’re at a festival. So when you come home everything feels pretty mucky.

When you’ve eventually showered (a fair few times), it’s time to put your clothes and sleeping bag in the wash. Your shoes might even get a wipe down, too.

But one thing you’re probably forgetting to clean is your jewellery. After all, just think of all the dirty surfaces your rings and bracelets might have encountered whilst you were raving in the sun.

“Festivals are a fantastic place to create memories with loved ones while wearing your specially curated festival looks. But we all know hygiene typically goes out the window at these events,” says Sarah Rowlands, a jewellery expert from Pandora UK.

“From neglecting hand washing for days to traipsing around muddy fields a lot of dirt and bacteria gets caught up in your jewellery.”

It’s for these reasons that you should remember to give your jewellery a good clean after your festival experience to stay on top of hygiene and remove dirt and grime.

Olena Ruban via Getty Images

How to clean your jewellery after a festival

First things first, Rowlands recommends taking your jewellery to a professional jeweller for a deep clean, however if this isn’t possible, there are other ways to get rid of germs.

She recommends investing in a jewellery cleaning solution, which is easily available on the high street. All you need to do is give your jewellery a quick two-minute dip in the specially formulated solution and it’ll be sparkling (and germ-free) once more.

Just make sure the solution is specifically suited for the metals and stones in your jewellery – and if you’re not sure, it’s always worth checking with the store the jewellery was purchased from, or with a professional jeweller, Rowlands says.

If you’re in a rush and need a quick fix, put your jewellery in some lukewarm water with washing-up liquid. “Simply leave your jewellery to soak in a bowl of this mixture for 30 minutes,” Rowlands says.

However, she advises consulting with a professional first as some materials might require special care.

Once you’ve been given the okay, use a new, soft bristle brush (not your old toothbrush as this will only spread more bacteria) to gently brush over your jewellery.

Focus on the small nooks and crannies that harbour the most built-up grime, and rinse your jewellery afterwards with warm water.

“It’s important to avoid any harsh cleaning during this process. Be gentle to avoid damaging any of the metal and avoid the use of toothpaste, lemon juice, vinegar, baking soda or even boiling water,” Rowlands explains.

