CNN Reporter Chokes Up During Live Report From Israel

CNN reporter Nic Robertson choked up during a live report from Israel on Sunday as he spoke about the prospects of rescuing hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas launched a shocking attack on Israel over the weekend, prompting the Israeli government to declare war and retaliate. Israeli authorities have said that dozens of captives are being held hostage in Gaza, but exact numbers have not been confirmed. Hamas claimed Sunday it was holding more than 100 hostages.

Robertson, CNN’s international diplomatic editor, reported in to anchor Abby Phillips from Sderot, a town of western Israel near the Gaza strip.

He was recounting a conversation with an Israeli military spokesperson when he grew emotional as he recalled asking the major, “How are you going to get these hostages back?”

Robertson momentarily paused his report as he regained his composure.

“I’m sorry, Abby,” he said, continuing: “He told me that they were gonna do everything in their power to get them back. No one would be left behind, he said. But I think I picked up from him the extreme difficulty that is presented here. Because Hamas won’t give them up.”

“And where they’re scattered, where they’re being held, underground tunnels, bunkers scattered across Gaza — it is an almost impossible task.”

The conflict’s death toll has surpassed 1000 already, with more than 700 reported dead in Israel and nearly 500 in Gaza.

Civilians, including elderly women and children, are among the hostages captured, according to Israeli authorities.

Hamas has said it seeks to free all Palestinian prisoners held by Israel in exchange for the captives, the Associated Press reported.

There are more than 4,500 Palestinians behind bars in Israel, according to Israeli rights group B’Tselem.