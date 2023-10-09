David Lammy Says Labour 'Utterly Condemns' The Hamas Attack On Israel

Israeli emergency responders inspect the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod. AHMAD GHARABLI via Getty Images

Labour “utterly condemns” Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel, David Lammy has declared.

The shadow foreign secretary told the party’s annual conference that there was “never any justification for terrorism”.

And he said the “indiscriminate” attacks had “set back the cause of peace” in the region.

More than 700 Israelis have so far died following the attack, with Israel launching a wave of retaliatory strikes on Gaza which have left 400 dead.

Advertisement

Lammy said: “Labour utterly condemns Hamas’ appalling attack on Israel. There is never, never a justification for terrorism.

“Labour stands firmly in support of Israel’s right to defend itself, rescue hostages and protect its citizens.

“The hostages so cruelly taken – including children – should be released immediately.

“Hamas’ indiscriminate attacks set back the cause of peace. Both Israelis and Palestinians are paying a terrible price.

“There will not be a just and lasting peace until Israel is secure, Palestine is a sovereign state, and both Israelis and Palestinians enjoy security, dignity and human rights.

Advertisement

“Though it may never have felt more distant, we will not surrender the hope of two states living side by side in peace.”

Israel's flag is projected onto the front of 10 Downing Street in a show of support after Hamas began rocket and ground attacks on Israel. Justin Palmer via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Israeli flag was last night projected onto 10 Downing Street in a show of solidarity with the country.

It came after Rishi Sunak condemned the “appalling act of terror” by Hamas.

He said: “Hamas and the people who support Hamas are fully responsible for this appalling act of terror – for the murder of civilians and the kidnapping of innocent people, including children.”