CNN is suing Donald Trump and a number of senior White House aides after one of their correspondents was banned from the White House last week.

The network has filed a lawsuit demanding the return of the press credentials of CNN’s Chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta.

Acosta was involved in a dramatic confrontation with the President during a press conference last week following the mid-term elections, during which Trump branded the reporter a “rude, terrible person”.

Acosta had refused to sit down after asking the President about a “racist” anti-immigration ad ahead of the elections, which were seen as a referendum on Trump’s political agenda.

Following the confrontation, the White House accused him of assaulting an intern who tried to take his microphone away. Acosta resisted relinquishing the microphone, prompting Trump’s criticism.