The White House appears to have backtracked on the reason why it barred CNN’s Jim Acosta, after the news network filed a lawsuit demanding the return of his press credentials.

A district judge has ordered the Trumpadministration to respond to the lawsuit by 4pm GMT on Wednesday, with a hearing set for 8.30pm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said CNN was “grandstanding” with the suit, but made no mention of the original accusation, that Acosta had “placed his hands” on an intern during a press conference.

CNN’s Chief White House correspondent was involved in a dramatic confrontation with the President last week, when he refused to sit down after asking the President about a “racist” anti-immigration ad run ahead of the mid-term elections.

A White House intern then approached him to try to take the microphone away from him. Sanders later tweeted a video of the incident but was faced with accusations it was doctored to make it look like Acosta was hitting the intern.