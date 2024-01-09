This TV Host's Painful New Trump Burn Will Have You Wincing Involuntarily

LOADING ERROR LOADING

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert slammed Donald Trump’s latest video as an “abomination” for claiming the former president is part of a divine plan.

The video, in the style of Paul Harvey’s 1978 So God Made a Farmer speech, claims God made Trump as a tireless “caretaker” for the nation.

“OK, fine, God made Trump,” Colbert allowed. “But God also made that fish in the Amazon that swims up your pee-hole and shoots out spikes so you can’t get it out. So, I’m just saying God’s got a mixed record on making things.”

Colbert then helpfully suggested a vacation destination for Trump.

“By the way, Donald, have you thought about going swimming in the Amazon?”