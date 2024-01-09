Fox News Host Says A Politician Just 'Went Full Hitler' — But It's Not Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

On Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Kilmeade said Biden, in a speech on Friday, “went full Hitler [and said] that Trump is the worst thing ever, will destroy the country.”

“But why, if you believe that, why would you do that in January, knowing that we’re going to hear the same thing for nine months?” he continued. “By the time May comes up, we’re not going to hear this.”

In a speech from Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, on Friday ahead of the third anniversary of the January 6 insurrection, Biden forcefully condemned Trump’s assaults on democracy and warned that his predecessor is “promising a full-scale campaign of revenge and retribution, his words, for some years to come.”

He also pointed to Trump’s recent comments about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the nation, saying it echoed language used in Nazi Germany.

Notably, after Trump drew widespread backlash for those remarks, which include similar language to excerpts of Hitler’s manifesto, “Mein Kampf,” Kilmeade defended the former president.

