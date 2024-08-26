COLD FEET? Trump Lays Groundwork To Chicken Out Of Kamala Harris Debate

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Donald Trump may be having second thoughts about next month’s debate against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The former president on Sunday night slammed debate host ABC as “fake news,” claimed its shows featured a “Panel of Trump Haters,” and attacked several of the network’s personalities by name.

“Why would I do the Debate against Kamala Harris on that network?” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They’ve got a lot of questions to answer!!! Why did Harris turn down Fox, NBC, CBS, and even CNN? Stay tuned!!!”

Donald Trump on Truth Social Truth Social

Trump agreed to two presidential debates against President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Biden performed so poorly in the June debate that he faced increased pressure to drop his reelection bid.

He ultimately did, and when Harris took over at the top of the ticket. Trump indicated he was no longer committed to the second debate, scheduled for Sept. 10 on ABC, and attempted to switch it to the right-wing cable network Fox News.

Trump eventually agreed to the Sept. 10 debate, with the Harris campaign offering another debate in October “assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10.”