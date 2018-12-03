Coleen Nolan Returns To 'Loose Women' Three Months On From Controversial Kim Woodburn Showdown

Coleen Nolan has returned to ‘Loose Women’ three months on from her infamous row with Kim Woodburn.
On Monday, the panellist made her first appearance since taking extended leave from the ITV daytime show, after she faced accusations of bullying her former ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ housemate during an interview.
Back in August, Coleen received a backlash over her treatment of Kim when the pair were reunited to try and settle their long-running feud, which began when they lived together in the ‘CBB’ house in January 2017.
However, things soon turned nasty between them, with Kim eventually fleeing the set in tears.
Days later, Coleen announced she would be stepping down from the show, unable to deal with the furore that she had become engulfed in.
But there was no mention of the media storm as Coleen took up her seat on the panel alongside Ruth Langsford, Janet Street Porter and Jane Moore on Monday’s show.
Instead, Coleen was given a standing ovation from the audience, accompanied with chants of her name.
“That was very nice. Don’t make me cry,” she said.
“Everyone’s been great and it’s like coming home,” she told her co-stars of her return.
After temporarily stepping down from ‘Loose Women’ in August, Coleen also announced the cancellation of her planned solo tour.
During a tearful interview on ‘This Morning’, she also revealed that she’d faced frequent abuse on social media, branding the seven days after the row as the “worst week of her life”.
She added: “If I could go back and time and change the whole thing, I would. It was never meant to be like that.
“I have to say, it was genuinely so shocking for all of us, none of us wanted that. I don’t want to see anybody in that much distress, how she was in the end.”
‘Loose Women’ airs weekdays at 12.30pm on ITV.