Coleen Nolan Returns To 'Loose Women' Three Months On From Controversial Kim Woodburn Showdown

Coleen Nolan returned to 'Loose Women' on Monday

Back in August, Coleen received a backlash over her treatment of Kim when the pair were reunited to try and settle their long-running feud, which began when they lived together in the ‘CBB’ house in January 2017. However, things soon turned nasty between them, with Kim eventually fleeing the set in tears.

Coleen had an infamous showdown with Kim Woodburn on the show back in August

Days later, Coleen announced she would be stepping down from the show, unable to deal with the furore that she had become engulfed in. But there was no mention of the media storm as Coleen took up her seat on the panel alongside Ruth Langsford, Janet Street Porter and Jane Moore on Monday’s show. Instead, Coleen was given a standing ovation from the audience, accompanied with chants of her name. “That was very nice. Don’t make me cry,” she said. “Everyone’s been great and it’s like coming home,” she told her co-stars of her return.

Coleen was given a warm welcome by her co-stars, but the controversy was not addressed