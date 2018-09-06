Coleen Nolan Quits ‘Loose Women’ And Cancels Tour After Kim Woodburn Row

PA Wire/PA Images Coleen Nolan

Since then, Coleen has revealed that she’s faced frequent abuse on social media, branding the past seven days the “worst week of her life”. In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, the presenter and singer said: “Following the constant online bullying, trolling and misrepresentation of her words actions and reactions, it is with sad regret that Coleen is taking an immediate hiatus from all her current commitments including Loose Women and postponing her Never Too Late solo concert tour. “Coleen has spent 50 years in showbusiness and 18 years as one of the most loved members of the Loose Women panel, and has never been subjected to such a horrifying torrent of online abuse of such a heart-breaking attack on her reputation.”

An announcement from Coleen. (Tour Team x) pic.twitter.com/wi50RdMuws — Coleen Nolan (@NolanColeen) September 6, 2018

The statement added: “Coleen is devastated to let her supporters and fans down, but is currently not strong enough to withstand this constant and unfounded online abuse, so she will be taking time out and spending it with her children and family where she feels loved and respected. “She sends her love to everyone who has supported her and knows who she really is and plans to return when she feels stronger.”