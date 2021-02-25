NEWS
25/02/2021 10:58 GMT

Colin Pidgeon Catches Pigeon During Government Zoom Meeting

No pigeon, or indeed Pidgeon, was harmed in the incident at Stormont's finance committee.

From toddlers strolling into view during interviews to all out war in a parish council meeting, the pivot to endless Zoom meetings during the pandemic has led to a growing archive of unexpected interruptions. 

But a research officer named Colin Pidgeon catching a live pigeon halfway through a government meeting probably wasn’t one any of us had on our virtual meeting mishaps bingo cards. 

In a moment now forever immortalised on Twitter, Pidgeon calmly interrupted a Wednesday meeting of the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Committee for Finance by announcing: “I’ve literally just caught a pigeon.” 

Seconds later Pidgeon could be seen picking up the live pigeon – brought in by his pet cat – and apparently moving to release it through a window. 

Deputy committee chairman Paul Frew suggested the view of Pidgeon’s screen should be expanded so members of the committee could get a better view of the incident, joking: “We’ll know what type of soup you’re eating tonight, Colin.”

Pigeon fans will be relieved to know that “no pigeon or indeed Pidgeon were harmed during this incident”, as confirmed by a spokesperson for the finance committee itself. 

The research adviser was praised for his handling of the unexpected interruption, with Frew commenting: “You kept your composure the whole way through that – amazing.”

“I’ve never been interrupted by wildlife before,” Pidgeon insisted after retuning to his seat. 

He later acknowledged the moment online, retweeting a picture of his cat with the caption: “Proud cat owning moment.” 

