'Collapsing In Real Time': Tory Support Hits Another Record Low As Election Wipeout Looms

Rishi Sunak appears to be leading the Tories to a record-breaking defeat. BENJAMIN CREMEL via Getty Images

The Tories are “collapsing in real time” as a new poll shows support for the party has hit another record low less than two weeks before the general election.

The Savanta survey put the Conservatives a massive 23 points behind Labour and only three points ahead of Reform UK.

According to the poll, the Tories are on 19% - 2 points less than a week ago and the party’s lowest level of support with the pollster since Rishi Sunak became leader.

Labour, meanwhile, are up two points to 42%, Reform UK are on 16%, the Lib Dems are on 9% and the Greens are on 9%.

Emma Levin, associate director at Savanta, said the numbers meant Labour “could be on for a truly historic election victory”.

She said: “Our research suggests that we could be watching the collapse of the Conservative Party in real time.

“This is the lowest Conservative vote share ever in a Savanta poll, for the third poll in a row.

“Part of the reason for this is that Reform UK continue to make gains, at their highest level in a Savanta poll since January 2021.