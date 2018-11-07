Colour-Changing Milk Labels Could Soon Tell You When Your Fridge Is Too Warm

The humble pint of milk could soon be given a makeover with colour-changing labels to indicate if your fridge is too warm.

The innovative labels use “thermochromic inks”, which change colour above or below a certain temperature threshold. On milk, the labels would indicate when our fridges are above 5°C, which causes the dairy drink to spoil prematurely.

Reducing the temperature of our fridges to below 5°C could stop more than 50,000 tonnes of milk waste every year and save shoppers £25 million, according to estimates from environmental charity Wrap.

The charity is working with industry stakeholders to develop and test the temperature-sensitive labels at the moment, with hopes to trial them in supermarkets next year.