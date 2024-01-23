Common And Jennifer Hudson Coyly Hint They're Dating On Her Talk Show

Rapper Common used Monday’s episode of Jennifer Hudson’s US talk show to coyly hint that he and the host are dating.

Of course, the fact that he showed up with a bouquet for the singer might have been a clue.

But Common– who was previously linked with Tiffany Haddish – was a little more circumspect when J-Hud bluntly asked him if he was dating anyone.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I’ve met in life,” Common said.

“She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down to earth about her. She’s talented.”

Although he answered the question without directly mentioning Jen by name, there were obvious clues whom he was talking about when he mentioned his “high standards” for a relationship.

“She had to have an EGOT. She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. She had to get her own talk show,” Common said.

Jennifer, of course, won Best Supporting Actress for the 2006 film Dreamgirls ― her first film ― and earned her EGOT status at the 2022 Tony Awards after A Strange Loop ― which she produced ― won Best New Musical.

Common is lacking in comparison, since he only has an Oscar, Grammy and Emmy to his credit.

The couple have been friends and collaborators for years, but rumours of a romantic relationship only started last year, according to E! Online.

