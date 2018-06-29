Commuters Affected By Northern Travel Chaos To Get Four Weeks' Free Travel

PA Wire/PA Images Commuters affected by Northern travel chaos will get four weeks free travel.

Some rail season ticket holders in the north of England will be entitled to compensation worth up to the cost of four weeks’ travel amid chaos following new timetables, it has been announced.

Travellers on Northern Rail and TransPennine Express services on routes in Lancashire, Cumbria and Greater Manchester have suffered disruption for months due to delays to improve the line between Manchester and Blackpool.

Hundreds of trains were also cancelled following the implementation of new timetables on May 20, leaving commuters stranded.

The region’s transport body, Transport for the North (TfN), announced the framework of an initial package to compensate season ticket holders, agreed with the Department for Transport.

Weekly, monthly and annual pass holders who held tickets in the areas worst affected will receive a refund equivalent to the cost of four weeks’ travel.

Season ticket holders in others areas affected since May 20 will receive a payment worth one week’s travel.

The scheme will be implemented “rapidly”, TfN said, and proposals for compensation measures for passengers who do not hold season tickets are also being developed.

TfN chairman John Cridland said: “We know that the past few months have been very frustrating for many northerners, with those who regularly travel by train being heavily affected.

“The Transport for the North board has been pressing the rail industry to adequately compensate those who have suffered the most. I’m delighted that we are now able to start doing this but there is still more work to be done.

“Compensation for season ticket holders will be administered directly by the train operating companies, with Northern and TransPennine Express due to announce details of how people can claim very soon.”