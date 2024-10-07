'Complete Chaos': Ed Balls Slams Minister Over Sue Gray's Messy Exit From Downing Street

'Keir Starmer has got a strong team at No.10 and a strong team in government'.@Edballs questions Defence Secretary John Healey over Sue Gray's departure as Keir Starmer's Chief of Staff. pic.twitter.com/Z8Ic1mCfPX — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 7, 2024

Advertisement

Alluding to the in-fighting said to be occupying much of Keir Starmer’s top team, Gray claimed she was stepping down because speculation over her future had become a “distraction to the government’s vital work”.

But on ITV on Monday, Balls asked Healey: “What’s been going on in Downing Street?”

Healey, dodging any mention of Gray’s messy exit, just replied: “Well, you know as well as anyone that people in the end judge governments by what they do, and not what they say.

“You look at this government and it’s been getting on with the job, really from day one.”

While he tried to list off a series of recent achievements, Balls cut in and said: “The sacking of Sue Gray is complete chaos.”

Healey replied: “Sue Gray made a massive contribution helping us prepare for government.

“But she said yesterday, and she’s right, that she risked become a distraction from the work of change that the government must pursue, Keir Starmer has a strong team in No.10, a strong team in government and a strong team in parliament.

Advertisement

“What you’ve seen over the last three months, you’ll see in the next three months –”

But co-presenter Susanna Reid – who was frowning for much of this exchange – interrupted as he again tried to list Labour’s successes, saying: “These are the things that you’re hoping people will talk about, though!”

The cabinet minister was also asked on Times Radio if he would have accused the Tories of being a “total shambles” in a similar situation, to which he said: “We’re getting on with the job people elected us [to do].”

He added: “Sadly, it’s nothing new to see a senior staffer at the centre of government becoming a lightning conductor for criticism.”

Gray, a former senior civil servant who famously led the probe into partygate, will now become Starmer’s envoy for nations and regions.

Although her salary as No.10 chief of staff was £3,000 higher than that of the prime minister himself, it’s not yet known if her new position is paid.

Advertisement