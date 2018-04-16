Conchita Wurst Reveals She’s HIV Positive After Eurovision Winner’s Ex-Boyfriend Threatens To Go Public

Conchita, the alter-ego and drag queen created by Tom Neuwirth, says in the post (published in her native German language) that she will not give anyone the right to frighten her or negatively influence the future of her life.

The 29-year-old star, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Austria in 2014 with her anthem ‘Rise Like A Phoenix’, has been inundated with messages of support since issuing her statement on Instagram.

Her full (translated) statement says: “Today is the day to free me from the Sword of Damocles for the rest of my life: I have been HIV positive for many years. This is actually irrelevant to the public, but an ex-boyfriend threatens me to go public with this private information, and I will not give anyone the right to frighten me and influence my life in the future.

“Since I received the diagnosis, I am in medical treatment, and for many years without interruption under the detection limit, so that so not able to pass on the virus.

“I did not want to go public with it for a couple of reasons so far, I just want to mention two of them here: The most important one was my family, which has known and supported me unconditionally since day one. I would have gladly spared you the attention of the HIV status of your son, grandson and brother.

“Likewise, my friends have been aware of this for quite some time and are dealing with it in an unbiased way that I would wish to everyone and everyone concerned.”