Connor Ball Reveals He's Still Feeling Effects Of Grisly Dancing On Ice Injury Months Later

Former Dancing On Ice contestant Connor Ball has admitted he’s still feeling the effects of his grisly injury during last year’s series.

Earlier this year, The Vamps’ bassist made it to the semi-finals of Dancing On Ice, but it wasn’t all smooth-sailing, as he suffered a number of falls during his time on the ice.

The most serious of these was during a live show in March, when Connor took a tumble on the ice and sliced his leg open with a skate in a process, leaving him in need of stitches.

Speaking to The Sun almost four months later, Connor said: “I am always injured. I have scars, still, and my leg is pretty dead. I can’t feel half of my shin still.

“I went through a nerve and they said it might come back, or it might never.”

Days after the initial accident, Connor said: “When I tore off my trousers I was like, ‘ahh there’s a big hole in my leg!’. But it’s all stitched up now and holding together and looking like a shark bite or something like that.

“In the clip, you don’t see the blade go into my leg, and I don’t [really know] how it happened either, I don’t even know whose blade it was.”

Earlier in the series, he also fell during a dress rehearsal hours before going live, and had to undergo emergency stitches when he hit his chin on the ice.

After moving his performance to the end of the live show due to his injury, things took another grim turn when his stitches came open at the end of his routine.

Despite his multiple injuries and accidents, the musician finished in fourth place overall, behind Brendan Cole, Kimberly Wyatt and eventual winner Regan Gascoigne.