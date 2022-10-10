Conor Burns Says Liz Truss's Decision To Sack Him Over Misconduct Claims Is 'Beyond Strange'

Conor Burns was sacked as a trade minister last Friday. Liam McBurney via PA Wire/PA Images

Conor Burns has condemned Liz Truss’s decision to sack him as a minister over misconduct claims.

The Tory MP said his colleagues found it “beyond strange” that he had lost his job before an investigation into the allegations is carried out.

Burns was removed as a trade minister last Friday after claims of “inappropriate behaviour” at the Tory party conference were made against him.

He also had the Conservative whip withdrawn, meaning he will sit as an independent MP pending the outcome of the investigation.

Speaking publicly for the first time, the Bournemouth West MP told Channel 4 News he had been denied “natural justice”.

He said: “I still have not been told by the party the nature of the allegations or the timeframe for me to engage in the inquiry.

“I’m looking forward to engaging in that inquiry, I’m looking forward to clearing my name and I’m looking forward to returning to parliament in due course.

“I will be going back when this process is finished. As yet, I do not know when the party will tell me when that will be or the nature of the allegations.”

“We used to live in a country where the rule of law, natural justice and a process took place.”



MP Conor Burns tells @serenabarksing he won’t be returning to parliament until an enquiry into the allegation of serious misconduct against him is complete. pic.twitter.com/yTEErtJ0V3 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 10, 2022

Burns, a close ally of Boris Johnson, added: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support from my colleagues, who have found it beyond strange that the whip was withdrawn and I was sacked from ministerial office without being given the opportunity to be told what the allegation was or how I could engage in a process to respond to it.

“We used to live in a country where the rule of law, natural justice and a process took place where people were presumed innocent until proved otherwise.”

A spokesperson for the Conservatives said on Friday: “We have suspended the whip pending investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.

“We take all such allegations extremely seriously. The prime minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be upheld.”

A Number 10 spokesperson said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the prime minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.