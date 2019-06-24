A poll of Conservative Party members has shown almost half do not want a Muslim prime minister.

Some 43% of card-carrying Tories agreed with the statement: “I would prefer to not have the country led by a Muslim”, the survey by YouGov found.

The same study found 45% believe there are “areas in Britain in which non-Muslims are not able to enter” and 67% believe there are areas “that operate under Sharia law”.

Hope Not Hate, the anti-racist campaign group which commissioned the research, described these as “lies” and “Islamophobic myths”.

The poll of 864 party members, carried out this month, also showed just 8% would be “proud of Britain if we were to elect a Muslim as our prime minister”.

It came as Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who is of Muslim heritage, used a live TV debate to encourage all his fellow leadership contenders to hold an inquiry into alleged Islamophobia within the party.

Both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson, who are now in the final race to become PM, agreed to Javid’s suggestion.

His call follows a series of expulsions and investigations by Tory chiefs into allegations of anti-Muslim comments by party activists and Conservative councillors.

Yet the latest survey found 79% of members do not believe the party has an Islamophobia problem.