Tories Suspend Election Candidate Who ‘Endorsed’ Far-Right Leader

TOLGA AKMEN via Getty Images Founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, addresses supporters outside the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London on July 4, 2019

The Conservatives have suspended a local election candidate who “endorsed” the far-right leader Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, on social media.

Andrew Walker had been running for the Darwen South seat on Blackburn with Darwen Council, but was suspended pending an investigation by the party.

It came amid criticism from Labour and anti-racism campaigners of Walker’s previous social media posts, revealed by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that Walker had already once resigned from the Tories in 2018 when the posts were flagged with the party’s central office, but seemed to have been readmitted and selected as a candidate for next week’s local elections.

In one Facebook post, Walker appeared to share a photo of Robinson that was headlined: “Tommy Robinson has done nothing but expose the truth behind radical Islam.”

Above the post, Walker wrote: “Cant be easy preaching what we all think !!!” [sic]

The Lancashire Telegraph also published screenshots showing an account in Walker’s name had once posted on Facebook that “stabbing [Jeremy] Corbyn would get you knighted in my book”.

On Thursday, a Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Andrew Walker has been suspended by the Party, pending the outcome of an investigation.”