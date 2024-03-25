Tories Delete Labour Attack Video Using Footage Of New York Instead Of London

The Conservative Party has deleted a video attacking Labour from an official account after it featured chaotic scenes in New York, rather than London.
In the latest communications gaffe, a black-and-white clip in support of the party’s London mayoral campaign posted on X depicted the capital city in disarray.
But the “Life Under Labour“ video, replete with an ominous commentary, featured people running from suspected gunfire at New York’s Penn Station.
The post also featured a link to a website in support of its attacks on Labour, which showed a row of derelict houses in Peterborough, which is not Labour-run.
Susan Hall is the Tory challenger running against Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral race.
Recent polling by Savanta suggests Hall is languishing behind Khan by about 26 points.
In the video, an American accented narrator essays the capital rife with “crime and desperation”.
The clip was removed and replaced with a version that does not feature the footage of the stampede in New York in 2017, which followed false reports of gunfire.