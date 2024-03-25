Tories Delete Labour Attack Video Using Footage Of New York Instead Of London

Tory Susan Hall running against Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral race. Getty Images

The Conservative Party has deleted a video attacking Labour from an official account after it featured chaotic scenes in New York, rather than London.

In the latest communications gaffe, a black-and-white clip in support of the party’s London mayoral campaign posted on X depicted the capital city in disarray.

But the “Life Under Labour“ video, replete with an ominous commentary, featured people running from suspected gunfire at New York’s Penn Station.

The post also featured a link to a website in support of its attacks on Labour, which showed a row of derelict houses in Peterborough, which is not Labour-run.

NEW: The Tories have been forced to delete a Labour attack video about crime in London after it featured a scene showing chaos at Penn Station in ... er New York. pic.twitter.com/NQm6EA5tNy — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 25, 2024

The now-deleted post also linked to a “life under Labour” website showing a derelict row of houses in Peterborough … which is not a Labour-run council. pic.twitter.com/V9dTAGUJoS — Kevin Schofield (@KevinASchofield) March 25, 2024

Susan Hall is the Tory challenger running against Labour incumbent Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral race.

Recent polling by Savanta suggests Hall is languishing behind Khan by about 26 points.

In the video, an American accented narrator essays the capital rife with “crime and desperation”.