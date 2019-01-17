Rex Features The row of flats where the body of David Gaut was discovered

A convicted child killer was lured to his neighbour’s flat and stabbed more than 150 times by three men after they discovered his crimes, a court heard.

David Gaut, 54, was allegedly murdered by David Osborne, 51, Ieuan Harley, 23 and Darran Evesham, 47, days after they found out he had served over 32 years in prison for murdering toddler Chi Ming Shek in 1985.

Newport Crown Court heard Gaut’s body was discovered in his flat at Long Row in New Tredegar, Caerphilly, south Wales, on 4 August last year.

Ben Douglas-Jones QC, prosecuting, told the jury of four men and eight women that the three defendants jointly murdered Gaut in Osborne’s flat.

“The prosecution say that Mr Osborne lured Mr Gaut to his flat, intending with Mr Harley and Mr Evesham, they would together cause him really serious bodily harm or kill him,” he said.

“That’s the prosecution case, and he was duly lured to the flat and was duly repeatedly stabbed to death.

“Immediately after the murder, all three men, the prosecution say, played an active part in moving the body of Mr Gaut back to his own home.

“They dragged him down an alleyway and moved the body back into Mr Gaut’s flat, cleaned Osborne’s flat, tried to dispose of bloodied clothing and set fire to a car to destroy incriminating items.”

Osborne, from Long Row, Elliots Town, New Tredegar; Harley, of no fixed address, and Evesham, from Powell’s Terrace, New Tredegar all deny the murder of Gaut, between 1 and 4 August last year.

Harley and Evesham also deny a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Osborne admits.