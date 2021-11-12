Good COP Bad COP: Was The UN's Climate Summit Actually A Success?

Climate Action Tracker claimed the pledges themselves are still a long way from meeting the UN”s target of a 1.5 degrees Celsius increase in the next 80 years.

It said: “Even with all new Glasgow pledges for 2030, we will emit roughly twice as much in 2030 as required for 1.5 degrees Celsius. Therefore, all governments need to reconsider their targets.”

This comment was made in the “optimistic scenario” that nations reach their “net zero” promises which aren’t even legally binding.

At this rate, the climate will increase by 1.8 degrees Celsius – a forecast echoed by International Energy Agency as well.

Scientists say the only way to reach that is to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, and hit net zero by 2050.