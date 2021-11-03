Rishi Sunak 'Bans' Youth Activists From His Speech After Ignoring Their Fossil Fuel Questions

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at the UN's climate conference, COP26, on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak appeared unable to answer questions put to him by youth climate activists while he was on his way to a photo call at COP26 on Wednesday – he then reportedly banned the youths from his talk, according to the protesters.

In a clip posted on Twitter by climate activist Fatima-Zahra Ibrahim, a protester can be seen walking alongside the chancellor as he approaches the photoshoot area.

They repeatedly ask: “Can you let me know why you’re giving tax breaks to fossil fuel companies?”

Sunak briefly claims, “we’re not...we’ve stopped with the...” but his words become incomprehensible and he soon carries on walking in silence.

Ibrahim captioned the video: “We just challenged Rishi on why he is subsidising fossil fuel companies.”

She went on to claim: “Not only did he refuse to answer us, he then banned us – the only young people in the room – from his talk.

“Is he that scared of young people asking him questions?”