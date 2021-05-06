Will McEneryPA One of two killer whales that have been spotted off the Cornish coast.

Two killer whales have been spotted off the Cornish coast in a rare sighting of the UK’s only resident Orca population.

Experts believe this is the first record of the pod of Orcas – the largest member of the dolphin family – travelling this far south.

The group is made up of four males and four females and normally resides in the Hebrides in Scotland.

They were spotted on Wednesday by members of Cornwall Wildlife Trust off the west coast, near the Minack Theatre.

The pair, named John Coe and Aquarius, were identified by the shape and notches of their dorsal fins and patches of colouration near their eyes and on their backs.

Although they are regularly monitored, some have not been seen in recent years and there have been no calves observed since monitoring began in the 1990s.

According to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, the pod faces the risk of extinction as a direct result of human activities.

This includes exposure to high levels of now-banned PCB chemicals which have caused poor health and infertility within the pod.