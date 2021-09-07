Coronation Street bosses have confirmed plans to permanently write long-running character and fan favourite Norris Cole out of the soap.
While Norris has been largely absent for some time, he made brief appearances in Weatherfield last year, though actor Malcolm Hebden confirmed earlier in 2021 that he would not be returning to the cobbles in the future for health reasons.
ITV initially said that Norris would “reside at Stillwaters off screen” and “continue to be referenced in scripts”, though it’s now been announced the character is to be die off screen next week.
In episodes set to air on ITV on Wednesday 15 September, Ken Barlow, Rita Tanner and Mary Taylor will be told that Norris wants to meet with them, to share some big news.
However, before they get the chance to speak to him, the characters will discover that Norris has suffered a stroke and died.
Later in the episode, tributes will be paid to Norris in the Rovers Return.
To coincide with Norris’ exit, a special celebrating Malcolm Hebden’s performance as the iconic Kabin owner will also air on ITV.
Coronation Street Icons: Norris Cole will feature interviews with various cast members as they recall some of the iconic Weatherfield resident’s most memorable moments.
There’ll also be an emotional appearance from Malcolm as he bids farewell to the character he’s played since 1994.
Malcolm previously told Digital Spy of his decision to permanently leave Corrie: “I absolutely adored playing Norris and I was pleased to be able to return briefly after my operation.
“It took a great deal of courage to make the decision to retire, but I had come to realise that although the mind was willing the body was not so much.”
Coronation Street Icons: Norris Cole will air on Monday September 13 at 8pm on ITV.