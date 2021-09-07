Coronation Street bosses have confirmed plans to permanently write long-running character and fan favourite Norris Cole out of the soap.

While Norris has been largely absent for some time, he made brief appearances in Weatherfield last year, though actor Malcolm Hebden confirmed earlier in 2021 that he would not be returning to the cobbles in the future for health reasons.

ITV initially said that Norris would “reside at Stillwaters off screen” and “continue to be referenced in scripts”, though it’s now been announced the character is to be die off screen next week.

In episodes set to air on ITV on Wednesday 15 September, Ken Barlow, Rita Tanner and Mary Taylor will be told that Norris wants to meet with them, to share some big news.