Coronation Street Lines Up OnlyFans-Style Plot For Cobbles Favourite

Coronation Street is set to explore the world of OnlyFans-style subscription services in a new storyline involving Ryan Connor.

The popular character will launch a profile on an adult site in the wake of the injuries he sustained in an acid attack, The Sun reports.

Ryan has been struggling with his confidence since he was doused with acid by Daisy Midgeley’s stalker Justin, after stepping in to protect her, leaving him with scars to his face and neck.

Recent scenes have seen Ryan documenting a body transformation online after beginning to use steroids, and the plot will take a new direction when he then stars posting anonymous shirtless pictures on an adult site.

According to The Sun, Ryan will soon go a step further by beginning to share more explicit content online, lured in by the quick money he’s able to make. The tabloid suggests, however, that reality for Ryan will be very different to his expectations.

OnlyFans has experienced a meteoric rise over the last few years, with subscribers to the website rising from 82 million to 187 million between 2020 and 2021.

Rival soap EastEnders has recently featured its own storyline with an OnlyFans-like site involving Stacey Slater.

Fans saw how the market trader began selling images on the subscription service Secret Cam to help make ends meet.

However, things have recently taken a darker turn, as one of her subscribers is actually local teacher Theo Hawthorne, who has developed an obsession with her and infiltrated her real life, while she remains unaware of his true intentions.

ITV has also explored the rise in popularity of OnlyFans in the ITV2 documentary series Getting Filthy Rich, fronted by former Love Island star Olivia Attwood.

