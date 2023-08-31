Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver Details Recent Health Issues As She Blasts Scam Weight Loss Ad

Sue Cleaver in the Loose Women studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has spoken out about her recent health issues.

Sue is best known for playing Eileen Grimshaw in the ITV soap, but made a rare appearance as herself on Thursday when she made a guest appearance on the Loose Women panel.

During her appearance on the show, the soap actor spoke about a video she posted on Instagram last week, addressing the fact her image had been used as part of a scam advert for weight loss “gummies”.

Advertisement

In the clip, Sue shared that she lost weight after giving up alcohol and appearing on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2022, then lost more after what she described as “women’s health issues”.

Sue in character as Eileen in September 2021 ITV/Shutterstock

Elaborating further on Thursday’s Loose Women, Sue shared: “I did lose weight last year. I decided to give up the booze, and I went in the jungle.

“This year, I have not lost weight through gummies or through any diet at all. I’ve had a really bad year. I had a hysterectomy in March, and then a few weeks ago I ended up in A&E.

Advertisement

“I don’t need to go into the details but it was a scary, scary time. I had surgery, and then I ended up in intensive care. So, there is no diet. There are no ‘gummies’, and I am incensed that these companies prey on people’s vulnerabilities. And use our names! One lady had spent £160… and I felt awful.”

Sue previously told her Instagram followers: “There’s obviously some scam going around saying that I lost weight using ‘keto dummies’… I don’t know, but it’s crap, it’s a scam. And if you’ve been taken in by it, I am so, so sorry. I’m so sorry. It’s outrageous.”

“I just want you to know that I would never ever advocate anything like that,” she continued. “I’m incensed, I’m absolutely incensed.

“Yes, I lost some weight last year – I stopped drinking and I went in the jungle. Yes, I have lost weight this year, but not from any diet. I had some ‘women’s health’ issues, and I lost quite a lot of weight. Too much weight – I look shocking at the minute, and I’m actually trying to put on weight.

Advertisement

“I’m absolutely fine, all those things have been dealt with, you get to a certain age as a woman, things happen.”

Sue then assured her followers: “Life’s too short to worry about dieting and finding quick fixes, just be happy with yourself.

“You’re a beautiful human being as you are. It drives me insane. And it’s a lesson to all of us. People sometimes lose weight for other reasons than actively trying to lose weight. So let’s just be kind to each other, let’s support each other.

“And I’m going to go and eat a pie!” she then joked.

Sue leaving the I'm A Celebrity camp in November 2022 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sue has played Eileen in Corrie for over 20 years.

Last year, she followed in the footsteps of a number of her co-stars when she appeared in the I’m A Celebrity jungle, where she became the third contestant to be eliminated.