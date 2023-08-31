Kim Cattrall Shares Thoughts On ‘Controlling Her Narrative’ After And Just Like That Cameo

Kim Cattrall at the Tribeca Festival earlier in the summer Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

Kim Cattrall has spoken about the importance of sticking up for herself and controlling her own “narrative”.

In recent history, Kim made no secret of the fact she was done playing Samantha after six seasons of Sex And The City and two spin-off films, and has also spoken candidly about her feelings for her co-stars, most notably Sarah Jessica Parker.

Kim and her former co-stars on the set of the first Sex And The City film in 2007 James Devaney via Getty Images

That doesn’t mean Kim hasn’t been keeping busy, though. She’s currently the voice of How I Met Your Father, and has recently appeared in the reboot of Queer As Folk and the Netflix show Glamorous.

Speaking to Vogue Greece (translated by Kim’s reps for People magazine), the Emmy nominee said the “biggest challenge” she faces in her 60s is “to keep being relevant, to keep working, to have something to say”.

Kim continued: “My idol was always my mother. Even though she could never connect to a job that made her happy, and she was depressed and alone for long periods of time, she never lost her spirit.

“That’s something she passed on to me. I am thankful to her for teaching me to defend myself and not allow others to control my narrative. That is a very important lesson for young women.”

Kim during a Q&A session in June Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Kim’s And Just Like That cameo lasted just over a minute, and saw Samantha calling her old pal Carrie Bradshaw ahead of her “last supper” in her New York apartment before she sold it.

