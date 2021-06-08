Michael Gove Would 'Bet' On June 21 Relaxation Of Covid Rules

Michael Gove has told colleagues that if he were a “betting man” he would “bet on a relaxation” of England’s Covid rules on June 21.

Gove made the comments during a ministerial meeting on Monday as Boris Johnson prepared to make a decision on whether to proceed with so-called “freedom day” on the planned date.

The prime minister will study crucial Covid data this week before announcing next Monday whether step four of the roadmap out of lockdown can go ahead on June 21.

Reports have suggested the final step could be delayed by two weeks amid a spike in cases of the Delta variant first detected in India, with the decision resting on whether vaccinations have sufficiently broken the link between infection and hospitalisation.

The Times reported that ministers were given a “downbeat” briefing on the latest data on Monday by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

But Gove’s comments will add to optimism that the road map can proceed as planned.

HuffPost understands the Cabinet Office minister told colleagues “if I were a betting man, I’d bet on a relaxation” of rules on June 21.

His comments leave open the possibility of either a full or partial lifting of restrictions.

But the Times reported a feeling among some in the government that delaying step four completely would be better than partially relaxing rules, in order to avoid any confusion in messaging.

The Cabinet Office declined to comment on the private meeting.