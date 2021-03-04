Nurses Slam Government's 'Pitiful' 1% Pay Rise Proposal For NHS Staff

Nursing leaders have slammed the government for proposing a “pitiful” 1% pay rise for NHS staff after a year spent battling coronavirus and administering vaccines.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the pay award proposed by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) to the NHS pay review body would amount to just an extra £3.50 a week in take-home pay for an experienced nurse.

The government proposal comes after chancellor Rishi Sunak froze pay for all public sector workers aside from the NHS and those earning less than £24,000, despite their work in helping the country through the Covid pandemic.

The 1% pay rise proposal is not the final settlement, with the NHS pay review body able to make a recommendation after taking evidence.

In its submission to the body, the DHSC said that because of the strain on the public finances caused by Covid “pay awards must be both fair and affordable”.

Anything higher than a 1% rise in NHS pay “would require reprioritisation” of the healthcare budget, the DHSC said.