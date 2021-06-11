Here's What The Coronavirus R Rate Is Near You

England’s Covid R rate has risen to between 1.2 and 1.4, scientists advising the government have said.

Official figures published on Friday showed a significant increase on last week’s R, which was between 1.0 and 1.2.

It comes amid growing speculation that Boris Johnson will delay the final lifting of Covid restrictions planned for June 21.

The prime minister will make an announcement on Monday about whether to go ahead, amid fears that a third wave driven by the Delta variant is under way.

R measures the number of people, on average, that each sick person will infect.

If R is greater than 1 the epidemic is generally seen to be growing; if R is less than 1 the epidemic is shrinking.

If R is at 1, the epidemic is staying at the same size.

An R of between 1.2 and 1.4 means every ten people with Covid will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

Here’s what the R rate is in each region of England

In England, the R rate is between 1.2 and 1.4 (up from 1.0 and 1.2)

East of England – 1.1 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

London – 1.1 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

Midlands – 1.1 to 1.3 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

North-east and Yorkshire – 1.0 to 1.2 (up from 1.0 to 1.1)

North-west – 1.3 to 1.5 (up from 1.0 to 1.3)

South-east – 1.1 to 1.4 (up from 1.0 to 1.2)

South west – 1.0 to 1.3 (up from 0.8 to 1.1)