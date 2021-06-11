Boris Johnson this week confirmed that he doesn’t like to call the UK and United States’ close ties the “special relationship”, believing it makes Britain look “needy”. But it appears Emmanuel Macron has no such concerns. After the G7 summit got underway with an awkward “family photo” on the beach, the French president made a beeline for Joe Biden, throwing his arm around the American’s shoulders and beginning an animated discussion The Frenchman’s remarks were inaudible, but Johnson - who was out ahead of the pair after Angela Merkel told him “you are the leader” - will be hoping Macron was not trying to lobby Biden on the Brexit sausage war that is threatening to overshadow the G7 meeting.

PHIL NOBLE via Getty Images French president Emmanuel Macron (right) greets US president Joe Biden at the G7 summit

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images Macron was flanked by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

The vignette was one of several moments in which G7 leaders appeared uneasy at their first face-to-face meeting since the start of the Covid pandemic. Biden at one point tried to break the tension, joking “everybody in the water” after leaders and their spouses were greeted with elbow bumps from Boris and Carrie Johnson on the beach at Carbis Bay in Cornwall. After strolling down a lengthy walkway to the seafront, Jill Biden meanwhile joked that “I feel like we are at a wedding” while Johnson later agreed that it was like “walking down the aisle”. Leaders then struggled to create any kind of bonhomie as they stood two metres apart for a family photo.

It's not as realistic as some of Anthony Gormley's earlier work, is it. pic.twitter.com/euLrN9RWNH — Mick Hodgkin (@Mickhodgkin) June 11, 2021

“Everybody in the water,” Biden joked to his fellow leaders at the G7 family photo on the oceanfront in Carbis Bay, England.



Macron and Biden walked shoulder to shoulder, chatting, an arm draped around each other’s back. pic.twitter.com/CTpwa8gCjU — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 11, 2021

As the talks finally got underway inside around a familiar circular table, Johnson bemoaned the carefully choreographed photo op as a “media circus”. “This is meant to be a fireside chat between the great democracies of the world,” the PM complained. In an unusual move for Johnson, he also suggested the G7 should support a more “feminine” economic recovery.

"Building back better together... greener and building back fairer and building back more equal, in a more gender-neutral, perhaps a more feminine way"



PM Boris Johnson begins his "fireside chat" with fellow G7 leaders https://t.co/OfzwQgtI4Gpic.twitter.com/TtSzcmbLUP — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) June 11, 2021