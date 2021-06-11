Why A Brexit Sausage War Risks Overshadowing The Entire G7 Summit

FALMOUTH — It’s meant to be the week Boris Johnson resets the relations with the US and establishes the UK as a key player in the post-Brexit world of Covid recovery. But the prime minister is struggling to move the conversation away from the so-called “sausage war” that he has sparked with the EU. The row dominated the headlines in the run-up to his first ever face-to-face meeting with Joe Biden, although No.10 claimed those talks ended on Thursday with the pair in “complete harmony”. But with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, the European Commission and European Council all arriving in Cornwall for the G7 summit, the issue is not going to go away. Here’s everything you need to know about the sausage squabble that’s threatening to overshadow the summit in Carbis Bay: What is the Brexit sausage war?

WPA Pool via Getty Images Brexit minister Lord Frost (R) holds talks with EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic (L) on the row

One of the key Brexit deals negotiated by Johnson and now-senior minister Lord Frost – the Northern Ireland protocol – created a special status for the nation so it could keep an invisible border with the Republic of Ireland and preserve peace on the island. To do this, Northern Ireland remains a de facto member of the European single market when it comes to goods – but that means checks are required on goods entering the region from the rest of the UK, which is outside the single market after Brexit. Johnson repeatedly promised there would be no Irish sea border or checks on GB-NI trade under the protocol he agreed, before eventually acknowledging there would be some. But the PM has said that the EU is so far being too “purist” and “excessively burdensome” in its demands for checks, claiming they unfairly harm Northern Ireland. Frost has threatened to unilaterally suspend checks, including on chilled meats like sausages. In response, the EU is threatening a trade war with punitive tariffs on UK trade unless Johnson properly implements the deal he negotiated. The whole dispute is igniting old tensions in Northern Ireland and risks threatening the peace established by the 1998 Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. What has this got to do with Joe Biden?

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Boris Johnson and Joe Biden meet in Cornwall

Biden is very proud of his Irish ancestry, while the US is a guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement, meaning the president has a strong vested interest in the dispute being resolved. On the eve of the president’s first ever face-to-face talks with Johnson, it emerged that a top US official issued a formal diplomatic rebuke to the UK for imperilling the Northern Ireland peace process with its stance on the protocol. The White House then attempted to dial down the row, insisting Biden did not direct the rebuke and attempting to portray it as a normal diplomatic discussion. But neither the US or Downing Street denied the Times’ report that America’s most senior diplomat in London, Yael Lempert, delivered a demarche – a formal protest – in a meeting with Frost on June 3. To the delight of No.10, Biden did not comment on the issue publicly and Johnson’s official spokesperson was able to claim the pair were in “complete harmony” after their 80 minutes of talks. So why is it threatening to overshadow the G7 summit?

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images French president Emmanuel Macron and Italy's PM Mario Draghi at an informal G7 meeting