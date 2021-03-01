Vaccines '80% Effective At Stopping Over-80s Being Hospitalised'

A single shot of both coronavirus vaccines being used in the UK is more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisation among the over-80s, according to Public Health England (PHE).

The “seriously encouraging” real-world study measured the effectiveness of a single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech jabs around three or four weeks after the first dose.

The research also found that, four weeks after a first dose, the Oxford jab offered 60% to 73% protection against people over 70 getting symptomatic Covid, while the Pfizer vaccine gave between 57% and 61% protection.

PHE said the analysis “adds to growing evidence that the vaccines are working and are highly effective in protecting people against severe illness, hospitalisation and death”.

At a Downing Street press conference, health secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is seriously encouraging. It shows the power of science.”

Hancock highlighted figures showing deaths falling “much faster” than in the first Covid peak in Spring 2020.

The data also shows a “vaccine gap” with deaths falling faster in the largely vaccinated over-80s age groups than in under-80s.