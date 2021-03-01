Vaccines '80% Effective At Stopping Over-80s Being Hospitalised'

A single shot of both coronavirus vaccines being used in the UK is more than 80% effective at preventing hospitalisation among the over-80s, according to Public Health England (PHE).
The “seriously encouraging” real-world study measured the effectiveness of a single dose of either the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech jabs around three or four weeks after the first dose.
The research also found that, four weeks after a first dose, the Oxford jab offered 60% to 73% protection against people over 70 getting symptomatic Covid, while the Pfizer vaccine gave between 57% and 61% protection.
PHE said the analysis “adds to growing evidence that the vaccines are working and are highly effective in protecting people against severe illness, hospitalisation and death”.
At a Downing Street press conference, health secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is seriously encouraging. It shows the power of science.”
Hancock highlighted figures showing deaths falling “much faster” than in the first Covid peak in Spring 2020.
The data also shows a “vaccine gap” with deaths falling faster in the largely vaccinated over-80s age groups than in under-80s.
Commenting on the PHE research, the organisation's head of immunisation Dr Mary Ramsay said: “This adds to growing evidence showing that the vaccines are working to reduce infections and save lives.
“While there remains much more data to follow, this is encouraging and we are increasingly confident that vaccines are making a real difference.
“It is important to remember that protection is not complete and we don’t yet know how much these vaccines will reduce the risk of you passing Covid-19 onto others.
“Even if you have been vaccinated, it is it is really important that you continue to act like you have the virus, practise good hand hygiene and stay at home."
