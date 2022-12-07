Cosi Home

Weighted blankets are all the craze and if you don’t have one, it’s time to invest.

It seems Cosi Home has heard our cries for the snug winter warmers, because the bedding store has launched an impressive sale on its highly coveted Weighted Blanket, just weeks before Christmas.

Whether you’ve added the Cosi Home Weighted Blanket to your Christmas wish list, or are snapping one up for your friends or relatives in advance of December 25, you can secure 10% off using the discount code “WEIGHTED10” at the checkout now.

Weighted blankets have soared in popularity in recent months, not only because they’re an affordable alternative to putting the heating on, but because advocates say they can help to improve our wellbeing.

This Cosi Home creation aims to improve sleep quality and help to reduce stress, as well as anxiety, because, in short, it acts like a cosy warm hug, which is often just what the doctor ordered when we feel overwhelmed.

It weighs 6.8kg and provides ‘deep touch pressure stimulation’, which is why the bedding has been likened to a cuddle. The company says it’s designed to relax the body, muscles and nervous system, encourage the production of serotonin, and reduce the stress hormone cortisol. Sounds dreamy.

Cosi Home’s Weighted Blanket boasts an impressive nine-layer structure, which consists of a luxuriously soft cover on the exterior and layers of high quality fabrics inside.

The interior features an ultra-breathable internal padding, as well as a lightweight layer of weighted beads, which are evenly distributed across the blanket to keep customers warm and provide that therapeutic feel.

But rest assured, this micro-bead technology is non-toxic and hypoallergenic, which is ideal for those who are sensitive to allergies.

And if you spill anything on your new purchase? The exterior cover is machine washable, while the weighted blanket can be hand washed.

The blanket measures 152cm x 203 cm, which means this is suitable for adult beds, including king size designs, so everyone can be snug and dry this winter.

Handily, it also comes with a carry bag, perfect for storing away after use, or taking with you for any trips you may have in the pipeline.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as not only can you nab 10% off your weighted blanket – which takes it down from £89.99 to £80.99 – but shoppers are also eligible for free delivery on all orders, which is a massive tick in our books.

Cosi Home’s Weighted Blanket comes in three colours, pink, navy blue, and grey.

Though the navy shade has sold out, the pink hue is still in stock, and the grey variation has received a double discount, as it has already been reduced to £71.99 in Cosi Home’s 20% off Big Winter Sale. It is also eligible for the extra 10% discount, which takes it to £64.79.

If you’re shopping for little ones, the Weighted Blanket is available in a children’s version, but weighs a little less at 3.2kg for their safety, and is also on sale, reduced from £79.99 to just £61.99.

Cosi Home’s additional 10% off can be redeemed now until 31 March 2023, so you have plenty of time to snap up this bargain while stocks last - and believe us, they’re selling out fast.

Looking to stay extra warm this winter? The brand has also released electric blankets, electric heated throws, heated pads, and (dare we say it) cooling blankets for the summer heat we’re already dreaming of.