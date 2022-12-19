Life
16 Last-Minute Cosy Gifts To Buy That Person Who's Always A Bit Chilly

Still struggling for gift ideas? We've found all these winter warmers that (should) arrive before Christmas.

Shopping Writer

We've rounded up all the cosiest buys that anyone who feels the cold is sure to appreciate
Mixed Retailers / HuffPost UK
Still struggling for gift ideas? If you know someone who’s always cold (I am that person), treating them to a Christmas present that’ll help keep them cosy could be just the thing.

Honestly, the warming gifts I’ve received – from my Oodie blanket to a bottle of sloe gin for mulling – are some of my absolute faves of all time.

To give you a helping hand, we’ve rounded up all the cosy buys you could need.

1
Amazon
This ultra cosy teddy fleece bedding set
How about this wonderfully soft fluffy bedding set? I got one of these for my cousin and she loved it so much she went out and got herself two more.
£23.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
On a cold night is there anything better than a luxury ho cho?
Forget powdered hot chocolate and give them a real treat with this luxury flaked hot chocolate that I have at home and am totally obsessed with. It comes in a range of chocolate percentages, as well as a selection of vegan options, but this 34% milk choc offering is my personal favourite.
£9.95 from Amazon
3
Prezzybox
Who wouldn't want a pair of microwavable booties?
You'll struggle to find anyone who feels the cold who won't appreciate a pair of microwaveable slippers. This pair are super soft and fluffy, with a calming lavender scent.
£30 at Prezzybox
4
Amazon
This pair of rechargeable hand warmers
These snap-together hand warmers, which come with a power bank portable charger and three heating levels, are a total game changer on a winter walk or your morning commute.
£34.99 (was £35.99) at Amazon
5
Amazon
Warm up with this bottle of sloe gin that's perfect for mulling
This ruby red sloe gin that's packed full of wonderfully ripe cherries tastes absolutely delicious mulled. I shared a bottle with some of my friends and now we're all hooked on this winter tipple.
£19.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
My friend swears by this wearable blanket day in, day out
For staying toasty, a wearable blanket (that comes complete with sleeves) is life-changing. My friend has one of these and she tells me that she's rarely caught out of it.
£36.99 (was £38.99) at Amazon
7
Amazon
Socks might be a cliche but not when they're this fleecy
This bumper pack of fleecy socks is guaranteed to be appreciated by anyone who's always moaning that their feet are cold.
£17.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
The only and only Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser!
For the ultimate hot chocolate, you'll need a Velvetiser. Designed to re-create barista style hot chocolate drinks, this Hotel Chocolat version combines grated chocolate with the milk of your choice to offer a frothy chocolate drink perfect for winter evenings.
£89.95 (was £109.95) at Amazon
9
Prezzybox
Warm up your frozen feet with this cosy massager
For keeping feet toasty all year around, this plush foot massager is a great choice. For someone who's in need of cosiness coupled with luxury, this dual foot pod is a great buy.
£30 at Prezzybox
10
Amazon
This extra long hot water bottle that's sure to be a hit
Featuring a soft, removable fleece cover that's machine washable, this two litre hot water bottle is long enough to keep your entire body warm. I was gifted one of these from my fiancé last year and I rarely sleep without it.
£19.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
This corgi themed Oodie that's scrumptiously soft
This one-size-fits-most oversized hoodie is a winner. My mum is one of those people who is always cold so we treated her to one of these last year, and she's obsessed with it.
£64 (was £89) at Oodie
12
Amazon
Stay cosy with this double electric blanket
Whether you're gifting a couple or a friend who's single, this large sized electric blanket is sure to go down a treat. With nine heat settings and dual remote controls, this ultra fleecy throw is a cut above.
£89.99 at Amazon
13
Prezzybox
These Alpaca shaped slippers that'll fit anyone
No need to worry about working out their shoe size with these one-size-fits-all slippers that would make a great gift for any animal lover.
£22 (was £25) at Prezzybox
14
Amazon
One of these pretty bottles that'll keep your drinks warm for hours
These double walled and vacuum insulated bottles keep drinks hot (and I mean piping hot) for up to 12 hours. I have one and love it.
£36 at Amazon
15
Amazon
These cute self-heating hand warmers make a great stocking filler
Hand warmers might seem like a bit of a naff gift but for keeping cosy wherever you are, they work a treat. Plus, they come in this cute heart-shaped design and can be reused time and time again.
£7.50 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Help keep feet warm with these rechargeable slippers
You'll never catch anyone who feels the cold turning down a pair of heated slippers. For those of us who are constantly cold, these fluffy USB rechargeable slippers are guaranteed to be a winner.
£19.80 (was £22.75) at Amazon
