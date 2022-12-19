We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.
Still struggling for gift ideas? If you know someone who’s always cold (I am that person), treating them to a Christmas present that’ll help keep them cosy could be just the thing.
Honestly, the warming gifts I’ve received – from my Oodie blanket to a bottle of sloe gin for mulling – are some of my absolute faves of all time.
To give you a helping hand, we’ve rounded up all the cosy buys you could need.
1
This ultra cosy teddy fleece bedding set
2
On a cold night is there anything better than a luxury ho cho?
3
Who wouldn't want a pair of microwavable booties?
4
This pair of rechargeable hand warmers
5
Warm up with this bottle of sloe gin that's perfect for mulling
6
My friend swears by this wearable blanket day in, day out
7
Socks might be a cliche but not when they're this fleecy
8
The only and only Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser!
9
Warm up your frozen feet with this cosy massager
10
This extra long hot water bottle that's sure to be a hit
11
This corgi themed Oodie that's scrumptiously soft
12
Stay cosy with this double electric blanket
13
These Alpaca shaped slippers that'll fit anyone
14
One of these pretty bottles that'll keep your drinks warm for hours
15
These cute self-heating hand warmers make a great stocking filler
16
Help keep feet warm with these rechargeable slippers